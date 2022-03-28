“No lawyer will take action on my behalf”, After her mother died from COVID-19 vaccine complications, woman is asking the officials to compensate her for her death
The unfortunate woman is asking the officials to compensate her for her mother’s death of a confirmed complication of the COVID-19 vaccine. Her mom died 13 days after she received the single-shot at a CVS pharmacy on April 8, just five days before federal health agencies temporarily paused the vaccine administration...waterloojournal.com
Comments / 722