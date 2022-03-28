ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

“No lawyer will take action on my behalf”, After her mother died from COVID-19 vaccine complications, woman is asking the officials to compensate her for her death

By Nela Lass
Waterloo Journal
Waterloo Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The unfortunate woman is asking the officials to compensate her for her mother’s death of a confirmed complication of the COVID-19 vaccine. Her mom died 13 days after she received the single-shot at a CVS pharmacy on April 8, just five days before federal health agencies temporarily paused the vaccine administration...

waterloojournal.com

Comments / 722

guest moe
2d ago

Such a shame people didn’t even realize no one would be liable for any adverse reactions to the shots. People just believed everything the government was telling them…it’s safe, it’ll protect you, it’ll stop the spread etc… But funerals were being paid for people who were listed as Covid deaths (although not all passed from Covid) but people who died from the shot get nothing!! Not even an apology!

Reply(56)
534
Chuck Carter
2d ago

Written into the paperwork (for the lack of the CORRECT word) about all these vaccines is a line that states (again, not the exact words), that no one can sue or seek legal action for 75 years from the release date of every vaccine for Covid.

Reply(28)
164
Michael Kurse
2d ago

There will be no class action lawsuit. That is why the Pharma companies got immunity from Congress. Too bad no one got immunity from their poison shots.😠😠😠😠😒

Reply(24)
151
