ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Predawn Fire Heavily Damages Home in Talmadge Area

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sp9kV_0esIY2uy00
The non-injury blaze in the 4400 block of 47th Street erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 3 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A predawn fire tore through a Talmadge-area home Monday, displacing four people and causing more than $1 million worth of damage.

The non-injury blaze in the 4400 block of 47th Street erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 3 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 35 minutes to subdue the flames, which also damaged vehicles and outbuildings on the property, the city agency reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the four adults who live in the residence arrange for emergency shelter, according to SDFRD public affairs.

Investigators set the monetary losses at $1 million to the structure and $100,000 to contents.

Updated at 3:28 p.m. March 28, 2022

— City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTHR

Building heavily damaged in near south side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A building on Indianapolis' near south side sustained heavy damage in a fire early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to a building in the 1800 block of Shelby Street, near East Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive, around 12:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department said. Fire and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Home on Binghamton’s West Side

Binghamton firefighters extinguished a blaze in a two-story house on the West Side of the city. The fire in the two-family residence at 4 Thorp Street was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police officers reported smoke coming from the building when they arrived at the scene. The blaze appeared...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YourErie

Fire damages mobile home near Cranesville

Fire heavily damaged a mobile home near Cranesville overnight. Calls went out just before 3:30 a.m. Monday for a structure fire in the 11000 block of State Road in Elk Creek Township. According to reports from the scene, fire could be seen coming from the mobile home when crews arrived. Several area fire departments responded […]
CRANESVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park#Accident#The American Red Cross#Sdfrd#City News Service Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Cars
Central Illinois Proud

Normal well house heavily damaged in overnight explosion

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An overnight explosion heavily damaged a Normal Water Department well house Monday night. Just after 8 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a loud blast near the intersection of E. Cherry Street and N. Linden Street, Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney said. Fire crews arrived and saw heavy damage to the well house roof and exterior masonry walls.
NORMAL, IL
FOX59

Vehicle fire severely damages Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus Thursday afternoon left damage to several cars and a home. Fire crews responded to the 4400 block of Mallard Point around 12:30 p.m. on reports of a vehicle fire inside an attached garage. Once on scene, flames could be seen coming from the garage. Firefighters were able to […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WBTW News13

Fire damages home in Loris; no injuries reported

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A home in Loris was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday afternoon, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 12:52 p.m. to the fire in the 1000 block of Ferrell Road. The Loris Fire Department assisted. The cause of the fire is under […]
LORIS, SC
The Independent

Texas wildfires leave one dead and destroy dozens of homes as blaze burns town of Carbon

Wildfires fueled by low humidity and gusty winds in central Texas have claimed one life and destroyed dozens of homes, including in a small town called Carbon.Approximately 500 homes have been evacuated and at least 50 have burned since the fires erupted earlier this week in and around Eastland County about 100 miles west of Fort Worth.Sergeant Barbara Fenley of the county sheriff’s office was killed while helping evacuate residents.“While evacuating people and going door-to-door, Fenley was last heard that she was going to check on an elderly individual,” a statement read. “With the extreme deteriorating conditions and low...
POLITICS
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy