Clergy exodus: Why so many religious leaders are leaving their positions

TORONTO (AP) — When an Assembly of First Nations delegation traveled to the Vatican in 2009 to meet with then-Pope Benedict XVI, the pontiff told them in a private meeting of his “personal anguish” over abuse suffered by Indigenous children in church-run boarding schools they were forced to attend in Canada. What at the time […]
Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
GULF COAST (WKRG) — Pope Francis will hold a Worldwide Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Friday, March 25, the Catholic solemnity of the Annunciation, at 11 a.m. local time. The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee announced on Facebook Bishop William Wack will join Pope Francis in the Consecration of Russia […]
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis released his long-awaited reform program of the Holy See bureaucracy on Saturday that envisages greater decision-making roles for the laity and gives new institutional weight to efforts to fight clerical sex abuse. The 54-page text, titled “Praedicate Evanglium,” or “Proclaiming the Gospel,” replaces the...
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Survivors of Canada's residential schools on Monday asked Pope Francis to guarantee unfettered access to Church records on the institutions where indigenous children were abused and their culture denied. Francis met for about an hour each with representatives of the Métis and Inuit nations, the first of...
Comments / 0