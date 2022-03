U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, we all know by now, traffics less in the policy details vital to governance than in bizarre bouts of paranoia and grievance. Remember his rant about the millennial leftists and their “nonbinary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets?” Or how he claimed President Joe Biden’s inauguration would “mark the final hour of conspiracy to dismantle the American election process, and the first hour of conspiracy to dismantle America?” Or the time he talked of shooting armed protesters in a Facebook post that the company took down for violating its "violence and incitement" policy?

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO