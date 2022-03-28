Iowa DNR Director cited for fishing with expired license

AMES, Iowa — The head of the Iowa DNR has been cited for fishing without a license – at her own request – after a trip on the Mississippi River earlier this month. Kayla Lyon, Director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, was cited for in Jackson County for fishing without a license on March 21st.

According to Lyon, she was paddle fishing on the Mississippi River when she learned that her fishing license was expired. Lyon says it was a simple mistake – her license was set to auto-renew but her bank recently issued her a new card and she hadn’t updated her online payment option.

After learning her license was expired, Lyon says she reached out to the DNR’s law enforcement chief to request a citation because, after all, she was breaking the law. She was charged a total of $135.50 in fines on the ticket.

“I’m told this situation is not uncommon,” Lyon said, “I would encourage anyone with an Iowa license to routinely check their accounts to ensure this doesn’t happen to them.”

Iowans can renew their fishing licenses online or at a number of retailers.

Kayla Lyon, Iowa DNR Director

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.