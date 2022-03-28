ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trail Blazers' Greg Brown: Downgraded to doubtful

 2 days ago

Brown (eye) was downgraded to doubtful ahead of Monday's game against the Thunder,...

The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
Reuters

Paul George, Clippers rally from 25 down to top Jazz

EditorsNote: changes to “3-pointer” in sixth graf. Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
NBA
KXL

Portland Trail Blazers Announce Three More Players To Miss Rest of Season

PORTLAND, Ore. – The end of the season can’t come soon enough for the Portland Trail Blazers. The team announced Monday that Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, and Drew Bledsoe will all join Damian Lillard and miss the rest of the regular season due to injuries. Bledsoe has never...
NBA
numberfire.com

Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. (toe) available Monday versus Celtics

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (toe) is available for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. While Trent Jr. is currently available for tonight's game, coach Nick Nurse added that the 23-year-old "wasn't moving great" in warmups, so his status will still be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. If he...
NBA
numberfire.com

Golden State's Gary Payton II (knee) questionable Monday

Golden State Warriors point guard Gary Payton II (right knee soreness) is questionable to play on Monday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are resting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otto Porter on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back, so Payton could play a larger role on offense if he's active. Damion Lee and Moses Moody stand to benefit if Payton joins the others and is ruled out.
NBA
numberfire.com

Greg Brown (eye) probable for Blazers Wednesday night

Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown is considered probable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Brown is dealing with a left eye corneal abrasion, which is why he was sidelined on Monday. However, in Wednesday night's contest, he will carry a probable tag. Expect him to play, and the same can be said for Didi Louzada - who is dealing with a left knee ailment.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dazzles with career-high 33 points

Murray closed Monday's 123-120 win over the Rockets with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes. Murray was only a few rebounds shy of a triple-double, which was an interesting shift for the guard. His double-doubles usually complete with a double-digit rebound total, as he's one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Murray's prolific totals have helped the Spurs close the gap with the Lakers for the 10th spot in the West, so expect Murray to keep it rolling with a playoff spot to aim for.
NBA
CBS LA

Paul George likely to return Tuesday vs. Jazz

After missing 43 games due to a torn UCL in his right elbow, Clippers star Paul George is expected to make his return to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Utah Jazz. Officially designated as "questionable" ahead of the contest, George partook in a 5-on-5 scrimmage Sunday before practicing with the team Monday. In good standing with the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference, PG is set to come back at the perfect time, as he could add additional fire to an offense that has been carried by the likes of Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris Sr. and the newly...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Available Tuesday

Gobert (leg) is available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gobert will return to the lineup following a one-game absence. This month, he's averaged 14.2 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 31.4 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA

