STAC Basketball All-Stars announced
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Plenty of local talent make the STAC All-Star list for the year.
Area teams from Corning, Elmira, and Horseheads are well-represented. The Corning Hawk boys and girls teams secured Section IV Class AA Championships for the first-time in school history. On the girls side, the Express is paced by two selections in Megan Fedor at forward and guard Jalea Abrams as All-Conference picks.
Horseheads had strong shooting guard Carly Scott make the All-Conference squad and Corning’s Jenna DiNardo make the list as well. Full girls lists followed by the boys picks listed below.
STAC-All Conference Selections (West / Metro ):
Kaety L’Amoreaux-Maine-Endwell
Jenna DiNardo-Corning
Jalea Abrams-Elmira
Megan Fedor-Elmira
Carly Scott-Horseheads
Mia Little-Ithaca
Marissa Smith-Johnson City
STAC-West All Division (West ):
Alyssa Dobson-Corning
Kellie Zoerb-Corning
Jayda Felker-Corning
Sophia Bonnell-Horseheads
Emma Romanski-Horseheads
Lauren Miller-Elmira
Amarionah Dixon-Elmira
STAC Metro/West All-Conference
Jackson Casey Corning Junior
Isaiah Henderson Corning Sophomore
Justin Yearwood Ithaca Junior
Larry Morse UE Junior
Dom L’Amoreaux ME Senior
Amauri Truax Horseheads Junior
Qsan Tucker – Jr. JC Junior
Rocco Spinelli UE Senior
Central All-Division West All-Division
Landen Burch Corning Senior
Michael Middaugh Elmira Senior
Aaron Macolni Ithaca Senior
Aidan Chamberlin Corning Senior
Anthony Brooks Elmira Senior
Jeremy Truax Horseheads Sophomore
Seth Miles Elmira Senior
