STAC Basketball All-Stars announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Plenty of local talent make the STAC All-Star list for the year.

Area teams from Corning, Elmira, and Horseheads are well-represented. The Corning Hawk boys and girls teams secured Section IV Class AA Championships for the first-time in school history. On the girls side, the Express is paced by two selections in Megan Fedor at forward and guard Jalea Abrams as All-Conference picks.

Horseheads had strong shooting guard Carly Scott make the All-Conference squad and Corning’s Jenna DiNardo make the list as well. Full girls lists followed by the boys picks listed below.

STAC-All Conference Selections (West / Metro ):

Kaety L’Amoreaux-Maine-Endwell

Jenna DiNardo-Corning

Jalea Abrams-Elmira

Megan Fedor-Elmira

Carly Scott-Horseheads

Mia Little-Ithaca

Marissa Smith-Johnson City

STAC-West All Division (West ):

Alyssa Dobson-Corning

Kellie Zoerb-Corning

Jayda Felker-Corning

Sophia Bonnell-Horseheads

Emma Romanski-Horseheads

Lauren Miller-Elmira

Amarionah Dixon-Elmira

STAC Metro/West All-Conference

Jackson Casey Corning Junior

Isaiah Henderson Corning Sophomore

Justin Yearwood Ithaca Junior

Larry Morse UE Junior

Dom L’Amoreaux ME Senior

Amauri Truax Horseheads Junior

Qsan Tucker – Jr. JC Junior

Rocco Spinelli UE Senior



Central All-Division West All-Division

Landen Burch Corning Senior

Michael Middaugh Elmira Senior

Aaron Macolni Ithaca Senior

Aidan Chamberlin Corning Senior

Anthony Brooks Elmira Senior

Jeremy Truax Horseheads Sophomore

Seth Miles Elmira Senior

