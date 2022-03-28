ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Likely available Tuesday

 2 days ago

Howard (hip) is probable for Tuesday's contest against Dallas, Harrison Faigen of...

The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
Bradenton Herald

Lakers: Frank Vogel Perfectly Sums Up LA’s Season After Loss to Pelicans

View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers enjoyed three full off days leading up to their crucial matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday. For the first two quarters, the Lakers looked every bit like a well-rested team focused on turning it's season around. They enjoyed a 23-point lead at half-time and then, it all fell apart. The Pelicans roared back in the second half and captured a 116-108 victory. After another depressing loss, The Athletic's Bill Oram provided a Frank Vogel quote that couldn't be more apt:
Dwight Howard
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel blasts Lakers after loss to Mavs without LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel ripped his team’s effort following a wire-to-wire blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks that was not nearly as competitive as the lopsided 128-110 final score even indicates. The Lakers, playing without their stars, LeBron James (ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (foot sprain), were thoroughly dominated by Luka Doncic, who finished with a casual 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists.
ESPN

Doncic and Dallas face James and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (31-43, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (46-29, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and LeBron James meet when Dallas hosts Los Angeles. Doncic ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game and James leads the league averaging 30.1 points per game.
Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis doubtful for Tuesday's game vs. Mavericks

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers will be without a pair of big names for Tuesday's game at the Dallas Mavericks. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters Monday that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be listed as doubtful for Tuesday's contest. James went down with a left ankle sprain during Sunday's 116-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and didn't participate in Monday's practice. He instead stayed back at the team hotel for treatment.
Reuters

Luka Doncic's triple-double leads Mavs over skidding Lakers

Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists through three quarters to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110 wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out the...
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dazzles with career-high 33 points

Murray closed Monday's 123-120 win over the Rockets with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes. Murray was only a few rebounds shy of a triple-double, which was an interesting shift for the guard. His double-doubles usually complete with a double-digit rebound total, as he's one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Murray's prolific totals have helped the Spurs close the gap with the Lakers for the 10th spot in the West, so expect Murray to keep it rolling with a playoff spot to aim for.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
