Using organ-on-a-chip platform, researchers devise potential strategy to treat severe COVID-19 complications

By University of Toronto
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing their novel organ-on-a-chip platform, a research team from the University of Toronto's Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering has identified a molecule with the potential to combat one of the most severe complications of COVID-19 infections. The molecule, a novel anti-inflammatory peptide called QHREDGS, does not act on...

medicalxpress.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
