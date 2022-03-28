ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden swipes at Trump for 'mismanagement' of the economy: 'We're reducing the Trump deficits'

By Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • Biden chastised Trump for his "mismanagement" of the economy.
  • "We're making real headway cleaning up the fiscal mess I inherited," Biden said.
  • The deficit is shrinking, but that's largely due to fading stimulus relief from the government.

President Joe Biden swiped at his GOP predecessor on Monday, chastising what he viewed as economic "mismanagement" and touting his own ability to rein in federal spending.

"After my predecessor's fiscal mismanagement, we're reducing the Trump deficits and getting our fiscal house back in order," he said in brief remarks at the White House on the President's annual budget proposal.

He also said the budget deficit , or the gap between what the federal government spends and what it collects in tax revenue, swelled every year under Trump. Those higher deficits were largely the result of the 2017 Republican tax cuts and other agreements to increase both domestic and military spending, as well as a massive upswing in public health and economic support spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Federal Reserve data , the national debt rose by almost $7.8 trillion during Trump's time in office.

"We're making real headway cleaning up the fiscal mess I inherited," Biden said.

He added that his administration was "on track" to reduce the deficit by $1.3 trillion. Much of that, however, is largely due to expiring pandemic relief programs from the past two years. The federal government authorized roughly $6 trillion in COVID-19 relief spending, most of which was added to the debt.

Much of his economic messaging seemed aimed to sway Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democratic holdout who sank much of his social and climate plans last year. It amounts to a pivot back to the center from Biden.

Manchin has consistently talked about reducing the national debt as one of his top priorities using the reconciliation process. That's the legislative tactic that Democrats are employing to sidestep the GOP and send their economic plans to Biden's desk.

"We have to basically get our financial house in order," Manchin told Insider in February . "That's the whole purpose of reconciliation."

Comments / 354

Richard Roberts
1d ago

the only thing Biden can obviously fix are elections. Joey mush for brains don't blame Trump for all your screw ups, when Trump was in office the economy was doing well despite covid. you seem to blame everything and everyone else for your screw ups. Trump had gas at 1.87, the economy was doing great, there were no food shortages, more people working, and the communist nations feared us when Trump was in office. now they're laughing at America, as our nation continues to plummet further down the toilet, they're laughing at you Joey, Russia attacked because they know you are weak and not a leader, you've done nothing good in congress for over 40 years and it seems you are continuing down the road to failure. for the love of our country you could do one good thing for it and that's leave office, quit, fire yourself, go to Canada, something

Reply(32)
347
Karen Spina
2d ago

I guess that's why Americans are further in the hole, because of bidens fix it techniques. all of these shortages and price gouging are on bidens head. no one else's.

Reply(2)
209
Ken Wolff
1d ago

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩 Biden is just trying the Democrats tactics of flat out lieing and having the media push it then people start believing the lies!

Reply
140
Business Insider

Business Insider

