Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Gives Update on Singer’s Health After COVID Diagnosis

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago

Following the news that Luke Combs has tested positive for COVID, the country music superstar’s wife Nicole gives fans an update about his condition.

According to Music Mayhem , Luke Combs’ wife took to her Instagram Stories for a Q&A session. When asked how Combs is doing with COVID and if she’s healthy, Nicole stated, “We are all happy and healthy and negative around here.”

Nicole also stated that Luke Combs wouldn’t have known he had COVID if he wasn’t tested for the awards show. “Thank you all for checking in the last couple of days I’ve seen a lot of messages. Yeah, he wouldn’t have known he had it. If it weren’t for getting tested for the [CMT Music Awards].”

As previously reported , Luke Combs’ COVID-19 diagnosis came to light after the country singer was removed from the CMT Music Awards performer lineup. In a statement, Combs’ team shared, “Unfortunately, Luke Combs won’t be with us tomorrow. He is quarantined with COVID. He’s bummed to miss seeing everyone!”

Luke Combs was to record his CMT Music Awards show performance in advance. He was going to perform alongside fellow country music singer and songwriter, Kane Brown. A statement shared, “In Luke’s absence, Old Dominion will join Kane Brown for special musical performances for a TV taping.”

Luke Combs Previously Wrote ‘Six Feet Apart’ As His Lockdown Anthem

Last spring, Luke Combs opened up to BBC about writing his single Six Feet Apart. The track was described as the country music singer’s lockdown anthem. The lyrics read, “I miss my mom, I miss my dad/ I miss the road, I miss my band/ Giving hugs and shaking hands… There will be light after dark/ Someday when we aren’t six feet apart.”

While explaining the purpose of the single, Luke Combs said the anthem almost came about by accident over Zoom. “That writing session was already booked before the COVID stuff happened. But my mind had been on it. The night before, I texted the guys and said, ‘Hey man, should we do something where we address the elephant in the room?’ And they were like, ‘Oh, that’s perfect. Because we’ve got this title, Six Feet Apart.’ So, somehow, we ended up being on the same page. And I think we wrote it in maybe two hours.”

However, Luke Combs admitted he had some reservations about the track. “There was some concern. Like, ‘Man, I don’t want to be cheesy.’ You don’t want everyone to feel like you’re profiting off the awfulness of the world. Because that wasn’t the intended goal.”

After deciding to test out the track by uploading an acoustic version on YouTube, the song became trending on the website. And attracted 2.5 million views quickly.

The post Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Gives Update on Singer’s Health After COVID Diagnosis appeared first on Outsider .

