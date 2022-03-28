Mountain bikers rejoice: Peoria planning its first competitive bike trail

Mountain bikers who live in Peoria, the surrounding area and even out of state are on track to receive a new playground, so to speak.

The city council recently approved a nearly $30,000 grant that will fund the first competitive mountain bike trail in Peoria, to be located in the Paloma Regional Preserve near Paloma Park.

Once completed, the trail would encompass a variety of obstacles to develop technical riding skills and will eventually play host to mountain biking events.

Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Director Chris Calcaterra said the course would be an attraction for residents from throughout the city and out-of-state visitors, further enhancing Peoria’s efforts to develop its growing reputation as a destination for sports tourism.

“It will allow families with all abilities to challenge themselves and improve their riding skills,” he said.

The Arizona Office of Tourism Outdoor Recreation Revitalization Grant is intended to promote and create unique outdoor experiences to draw more out-of-state visitors to Peoria. The total project cost is $32,512, with the grant funding $29,260 and a 10% match requirement of $3,252 from the city.

Up next, the grant funds will be used to conduct a cultural survey of the site, perform track construction and install applicable signs.

Calcaterra said the intent of the one-direction, two-thirds of a mile track is for it to be ridden from north to south with a technical section through and around existing rock outcroppings.

Hikers are not excluded from the trail, they are just expected to walk from south to north so they can be seen by bikers.

There are 12 features that allow riders to choose their skill level, offering an easy route for beginners and an advanced route for those looking for a challenge, he said.

“Once past the technical section, riders enter the speed section where bank turns and rolling hills give riders the thrill of speed,” Calcaterra said.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.