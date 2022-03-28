ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Mental torture': Opening statements made in ex-Olympian Barisone's attempted murder trial

By Lori Comstock, Morristown Daily Record
 2 days ago

Every man has a breaking point, and for former Olympian Michael Barisone, it came on Aug. 7, 2019, defense attorneys told a jury Monday during opening statements in the trial of the once-thriving equestrian star on charges of attempted murder.

Barisone's mental health quickly deteriorated leading up to that day, his defense attorneys said, when the 57-year-old used a pink and black handgun and twice shot Lauren Kanarek , a tenant on his sprawling Long Valley farm and a dressage rider under his instruction.

Barisone faces two first-degree attempted murder charges and two second-degree weapons charges . One of the attempted murder charges stems from a third shot police said Barisone fired that nearly struck Kanarek's fiancé, Robert Goodwin.

Jury selection began on March 21 and concluded on Monday morning before the trial kicked off in a socially distanced courtroom before Judge Stephen Taylor in state Superior Court in Morris County.

Barisone has lost significant weight since his arrest and appeared frail and withdrawn on Monday. Wearing a white button-down shirt and yellow tie, he used several tissues to wipe his face and appeared restless, often looking at photos inside a small white envelope.

Edward Bilinkas, Barisone's attorney, advised the 16-member jury of 13 men and three women that his client had been "mentally tortured" by Kanarek and Goodwin. Bilinkas said Barisone had called police a handful of times to report issues with the two tenants before the shooting. Barisone feared for his life and asked the responding officers for help in the days leading up to the shooting, but the pleas "fell on deaf ears," Bilinkas said.

Prosecutors on Monday warned the jury they may hear things about Kanarek they may not like, about her "misbehaving," but told them that is not a justification to get shot and nearly killed.

"We are here because of the defendant's choice to get a gun," said Christopher Schellhorn, a supervising assistant prosecutor for Morris County. Barisone, he said, borrowed an unloaded gun from a client a few days before the shooting and made the conscious effort to retrieve it and load it before he shot Kanarek.

Schellhorn said evidence will show that although Barisone's actions may not have been premeditated, his obtaining the gun and using it was enough inference to prove his intent was to cause death.

"The defendant was angry; he was furious and frustrated and upset," Schellhorn said. "He was angry with Lauren and he was angry with Rob. He knew what he was doing was wrong when he went into that safe and loaded that gun."

Bilinkas, however, described a former world-class dressage trainer who had made a name for himself after suffering a "horrible" childhood in which he was abused and sexually assaulted. He found solitude, he said, in the equestrian community and worked his way to the top of his field.

But behind the scenes, Barisone was struggling with anxiety, delusions and suicidal thoughts, Bilinkas said. At one time, he said, Barisone tried to kill himself.

Bilinkas is arguing insanity and self-defense and said it will be clear when two experts, a psychologist and a psychiatrist, take the stand in the coming weeks.

Barisone had welcomed Kanarek to his farm and agreed to train her, but she was instead on a path to destroy his life, Bilinkas said. The lawyer described Kanarek and Goodwin as people who lied "over and over" again and had changed their stories several times after the shooting. Kanarek, Bilinkas said, found pleasure in destroying Barisone's life via social media posts, describing him as a deadbeat criminal who did not pay his bills. She spoke often about guns and about "going to war," Bilinkas said.

Bilinkas also said evidence will show that Barisone was "severely beaten" by Kanarek and Goodwin before the shooting — details that were not mentioned by either when police arrived at the scene. They also had their dog attack Barisone, who suffered multiple bite wounds, the lawyer told the jury.

Several witnesses took the stand on Monday, including Washington Township Police Officer John Wurtemburg and Cpl. Derek Heymer and Morris County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Detective Bryan Bailey.

The trial is expected to last through mid-April.

Lori Comstock can be reached on Twitter: @LoriComstockNJH, on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LoriComstockNJH or by phone: 973-383-1194.

