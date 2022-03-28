ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AAA: Oil Fluctuations Should End Gas Prices’ Downward Trend in Florida

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yM4QV_0esIUsrd00

Florida gas prices have been on a downward trend for the past two weeks, AAA noted in a report released at the start of the week.

Some drivers in the state have found prices below $4 a gallon. However, that downward trend may level out, after the price of oil rebounded last week.

On Sunday, Florida’s average price for gasoline was $4.12 per gallon. That’s 6 cents per gallon less than a week ago, and 26 cents less than the record high of $4.38 – set a little more than two weeks ago. Despite the recent dip, pump prices remain 93 cents per gallon more than the 2022 low and $1.93 per gallon more than the lowest price in 2021. The national average stood at $4.24 a gallon on Sunday.

“Global fuel supply concerns continue driving extreme volatility in the fuel market, leading to big swings in the price of oil,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA and the Auto Club Group. “After seeing strong drops two weeks ago, oil rebounded last week to a level that should cause falling gas prices to level off.”

On Friday, the U.S. price of oil settled at $113.90 per barrel. That’s $9.20 per barrel (9 percent) more than the week before. Despite the increase, oil remains almost $10 per barrel less than the 2022 high of $123.70/b reached nearly three weeks ago. The $10/b discount translates to a 25 cent drop at the pump – which already happened in the past two weeks.

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton had the most expensive gas in the state on Sunday at $4.29 a gallon followed by Fort Lauderdale and Miami which both saw an average of $4.23 a gallon.

Orlando had the least expensive gas in the state at $4.03 a gallon followed by Punta Gorda, the Melbourne-Titusville area and Pensacola which all saw an average of $4.04 a gallon.

Comments / 1

FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily

7K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FloridaDaily

AAA: Gas Prices in Florida Fell Drastically in Recent Days

The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Industry
The Independent

Florida men accused of hacking gas pumps with ‘homemade’ gadgets to cut costs

Groups of men have been arrested for using “homemade" gadgets to hack fuel pumps to pay just pennies per gallon in Florida.Seven men were arrested in separate operations in Polk and Pasco counties near Tampa, and Alachua County in the state’s north, on fraud charges in less than a week. It came as the cost of regular gas reached an average of $4.37 per gallon, or $5.15 for diesel, in Florida; the highest recorded in the state’s history. That’s up from $2.90 and $3 per gallon respectively at the same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.The Florida Department...
GAS PRICE
FOXBusiness

Gas prices dip as oil falls below $100

Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas prices: Diesel nears $7 per gallon in California

California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa#The Auto Club Group
kmvt

Cost of crude oil slips, record setting gas prices press pause

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After reaching $123 per barrel last week, AAA says that the cost of crude oil has dropped in recent days and is currently trading near $102 per barrel. If the trend continues, it could bring some relief to a gasoline market that is besieged by record-breaking prices.
TRAFFIC
KING-5

Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not

The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
TRAFFIC
FloridaDaily

AAA: Florida Experiencing Record-High Gas Prices

According to a new report from AAA, for the first time in 14 years, Florida’s average price for gasoline is above $4 a gallon. Florida gas prices raced higher last week, reaching a new record-high average price of $4.38 per gallon on Friday. This smashed Florida’s previous record-high of $4.08 per gallon, which was set in July 2008.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Gas Price Checker: Friday, March 25

Fox 40 shows you where to find the cheapest gas in the area, presented by ANC Heating and Air Conditioning. According to Gasbuddy.com, SNK fuels at 1065 Upper Front Street comes in first at $4.15 per gallon, if you pay with cash. It's $4.21 when paying with a credit card.
BINGHAMTON, NY
LisaB

Gas Prices are high and only getting higher. Should we be worried?

rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AAA warns: Gas thefts likely to rise with gas prices

With gas prices increasing to near-record highs, AAA is warning motorists that gasoline theft may be on the rise at well – and it could cost vehicle owners far more than the expense of replacing stolen fuel. That’s because, on newer cars, thieves are unable to simply siphon the gas from the fuel tank, so […] The post AAA warns: Gas thefts likely to rise with gas prices appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
GAS PRICE
UPI News

Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high

March 14 (UPI) -- Gas prices in the United States have edged lower after reaching an all-time high late last week. According to AAA on Monday, the average cost for regular gasoline nationwide is about $4.32 per gallon, which is down from a record $4.33 on Friday. Prices have been...
TRAFFIC
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy