ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Not Being Invited To The Oscars Because 'That's What Keeps It Super Exclusive'

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago

The model ensured her followers that there was no animosity towards the Academy after she didn't nab an invite to the 2022 show.

Comments / 0

OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine

28K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer jokes about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at Academy Awards

Amy Schumer jokingly addressed Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony.During the ceremony, Smith yelled at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth” after hitting the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.A few minutes after the heated moment, Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard and used his acceptance speech to apologise to the Academy and his fellow nominees after earlier striking Rock on stage.Soon after that, Schumer returned to the stage after an earlier sketch where she was dressed as Spider-Man and joked: “I’ve been...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
Page Six

Will Smith bragged about bringing ‘chaos’ before viral Oscars slap

Will Smith bragged about plans to bring “chaos” and be “everyone’s problem” at the Oscars shortly before he stormed the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock — and then joked afterward that you “can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere.” In an Instagram video posted late Sunday, the 53-year-old actor posed with wife Jada, 50, in their Oscars outfits as they prepared for the ceremony. “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos,” the actor ominously said before he marred his Best Actor-winning night. In the clip, the pair had posed lovingly smiling together — before pulling a series of...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé (and Blue Ivy!) Ace Masterful "Be Alive" Oscars Performance

First-time Oscar nominee Beyoncé hit the tennis court for this year's ceremony to perform her power ballad "Be Alive" from "King Richard". The icon's neon-themed outdoor performance was everything we hoped for as she opened up the Oscars with a team of dancers, an orchestra, and her 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, right by her side on Sunday. Beyoncé sang her Oscar-nominated song in Compton, CA, on the very same tennis court Serena and Venus Williams trained at as youth — a fact teased by the two sports legends as they introduced the singer.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Beams At Hollywood Beauty Awards In Cut-Out Black Gown After Completing IVF Treatment

Chrissy Teigen looked better than ever at the 7th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards. The model, 36, glowed while hitting the red carpet on Saturday, March 19, in a stunning black cut-out gown to honor her stylist, Alana Van Deraa, and makeup artist, Kristine Sudden. The mother-of-two also took the time ahead of the event to reveal the exciting news that she completed her final round of IVF.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

People React to Stephen A. Smith’s Rant About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Stephen A. Smith isn’t happy with Will Smith after the King Richard star slapped Chris Rock in the face on the Oscars stage. The ESPN personality took to Twitter Sunday night to rip Smith, saying there was “no excuse” for attacking Rock. It’s worth noting that Stephen A. went after the wrong Will Smith, mistakenly targeting a podcast host who has the Twitter handle @willsmith.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chrissy Teigen Just Stepped Out in the Perfect Spring Boot

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Photo Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty. Chrissy Teigen has an extra pep in her step. The star, who was recently spotted out and about in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph

Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards. She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Sparkles on Stage in Bedazzled Strappy Heels at South By Southwest

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen sparkled on stage at the South by Southwest festival yesterday in Austin, Texas. The model joined a panel of stars, including investigative writer Nile Cappello and CEO of Campfire Studios Ross Dinerstein. She wore a black blazer with a simple white tee and jeans. The jeans are stylistic with a fun tied hem that travels into the shoes. Said shoes are strappy with a pop of shine. The most striking feature...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Sally Field says she ‘wants to punch people in the nose’ when they misquote her 1985 Oscars speech

Sally Field has reflected on her infamous Oscars acceptance speech.The actor, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1985, took to the stage and said: “I can’t deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me.”Field’s words are often misquoted as: “You like me. You really, really like me.”In a new interview with Variety, when asked whether she finds the fact that her speech is misquoted “frustrating”, Field said: “Sometimes I want to punch them in the nose, but mostly because they don’t ever say the context of what I said before.“When I’m there...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy