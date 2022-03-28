ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Clergy exodus: Why so many religious leaders are leaving their positions

By ANGELA BROWN
UpNorthLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA supermoon rises above a Jesus Christ...

upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet pope over school abuse

TORONTO (AP) — When an Assembly of First Nations delegation traveled to the Vatican in 2009 to meet with then-Pope Benedict XVI, the pontiff told them in a private meeting of his “personal anguish” over abuse suffered by Indigenous children in church-run boarding schools they were forced to attend in Canada. What at the time […]
WORLD
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'All we're asking is for government to give them a visa': Despair of Ukrainian-American family living in Long Island as their daughter and her husband fleeing the war are refused US entry - despite Europe opening its doors to refugees

Ukrainian refugees with family in America are having their asylum requests rejected and are stuck in Europe or at the southern border despite President Biden's promise to welcome them with open arms. Since war broke out on February 24, European countries have flung open their borders to welcome the 3million...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Associated Press

Prominent Israeli rabbi mourned by thousands at funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people attended the funeral Sunday of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi in a city in central Israel. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94, one of the most influential scholars in the country’s religious community, died Friday. He was born in Pinsk, Belarus, and moved to what was then British-ruled Palestine as a child. He was one of the few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust and was revered by many in the Jewish religious world.
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Canada Indigenous Ask Pope for Residential Schools Records

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Survivors of Canada's residential schools on Monday asked Pope Francis to guarantee unfettered access to Church records on the institutions where indigenous children were abused and their culture denied. Francis met for about an hour each with representatives of the Métis and Inuit nations, the first of...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clergy#Warsaw#Supermoon#Holy Cross#Ap Photo

Comments / 0

Community Policy