CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- When you walk into NCAAs as the defending champs, there's an automatic target on your back. "A different coach from another team walked up before the meet even started and said good luck," said UVA swim coach Todd DeSorbo. "And one of the girls, Gretchen, turned around and said, 'did he just say congrats?' I was like, 'no he's not telling us congrats, yet'."

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO