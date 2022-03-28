Edwardsville School District 7 Makes Good Use Of Mannie Jackson Center For The Humanities

APPLETON - Greg Hartjes will make $200,000 in his first year as superintendent of the Appleton Area School District, according to the contract approved by the school board Monday night. Hartjes — who has worked in the district for 30 years — will take over the role of superintendent on July 1. He was selected by the school board to replace Judy Baseman, who announced her retirement from the position in November. ...

