ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville School District 7 Makes Good Use Of Mannie Jackson Center For The Humanities

By Dan Brannan
edglentoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE - The Mannie Jackson Centre for the Humanities facility will be leased by the Edwardsville School District 7 for five years after a recent agreement. It was part of a plan by Lewis and Clark Community College President Ken...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVUE

Local school districts partnering with ‘Make it Movement’

TAYLOR, Texas — KVUE is a proud sponsor of Make It Movement, along with UFCU & Texas Mutual. If you’d like to learn more, go to MakeItMovement.org. With Samsung’s announcement about a $17 billion factory in the city of Taylor, Texas, comes the impending need for more employees.
TAYLOR, TX
NBC4 Columbus

Best school districts in Ohio

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good […]
OHIO STATE
WLOX

Jackson County School District set to debut electric school buses

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County School District is purchasing six new electric school buses thanks to a grant from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. The new buses not only benefit the environment, but they are also timely, as district leaders prepare to lose several million dollars in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Education
Edwardsville, IL
Education
City
Edwardsville, IL
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Parma school district lockdown

PARMA, Idaho — A call was made to 911 Tuesday afternoon that led Parma Middle and High school to go into lockdown. Later in the day the Parma School superintendent, Stoney Winston, sent a clarifying message regarding the incident. Someone at the Middle School heard what sounded like two...
PARMA, ID
Huron Daily Tribune

Owendale-Gagetown School names students of the month for March

The focus for Owen-Gage’s students of the month for March is being a “Critical, Creative Thinker." A student who is a critical, creative thinker identifies problems, collects information, and organizes, compares and contrasts data. The student also forms opinions, develops strategies to solve problems, and evaluates their conclusion. The following students have been chosen: Silas Finley, kindergarten (elementary level), son of Keri Dishman; Aubrey Hellebuyck, eighth grade (junior high level), daughter of Anthony and Ashely Hellebuyck; Karsyn Gruehn, tenth grade (high school level), daughter of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn; and Haden Gruehn, twelfth grade (senior student), son of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#The Mannie Jackson Centre#The Mannie Jackson Center#Riverbender Radio Today
The Post-Crescent

Here's how much Appleton Area School District's next superintendent will make in his first year

APPLETON - Greg Hartjes will make $200,000 in his first year as superintendent of the Appleton Area School District, according to the contract approved by the school board Monday night.  Hartjes — who has worked in the district for 30 years — will take over the role of superintendent on July 1. He was selected by the school board to replace Judy Baseman, who announced her retirement from the position in November. ...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy