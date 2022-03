Big, red SPOILERS are ahead for Turning Red. Historically, Pixar knows how to nail a great and teary-eyed ending and its latest release Turning Red is no exception. Domee Shi’s directorial debut tells the story of a 13-year-old girl who is dealing with growing pains, on top of an unexpected transformation into a giant red panda thanks to a secret generational gift turned curse. After attempts for Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) to calm the panda side of her and ultimately confine that side of her into a remnant on her neck, the preteen decides to accept it as a part of herself. Shi shared what the ending means to her.

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO