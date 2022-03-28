Military spouse of the year award to same-sex couple

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas native Vincent Toth was selected as the spouse of the year for the Marine branch through a contest put on by the Armed Forces Insurance Spouse of the Year. He is the first spouse in a same-sex marriage to be selected for the branch.

Vincent Edward Toth’s husband Steven Toth is in the Marines. They are stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

“Me and my husband have been together for 18 years,” said Toth

The Las Vegas native works with a number of charitable organizations in Japan, on and off the base, and it’s because of that work, two friends nominated him for the award. Through his work with military spouse organizations on base, he pushes for change.

“This is a huge message that there are people that survived the don’t ask don’t tell policy, the defense marriage act and they are growing,” Toth said. “Advocating for inclusiveness, diversity, equity within all of our volunteering.”

There are winners in each military branch, In May, an overall winner will be picked. Toth hopes this national recognition inspires people inside the military and out.

“In winning this, even just the branch level will help, my advocacy will grow even more,” explains Toth, “I hope that this message shows that the community is changing, people’s ideas are changing, opinions are changing.”

The overall winner will be picked live at a ceremony in Washington D.C. on May 6. Vincent said he does plan to fly back from Japan for the event.

