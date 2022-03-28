Kirkland Art Center performance postponed

Musicians of the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse are expressing their opinions about the departure of Tugan Sokhiev. In an open letter the musicians said, “Before discussing the particular situation in which this concert is taking place, we would like, on behalf of all our colleagues, to express our deep emotion at the violence and atrocities committed in Ukraine and our full support for the Ukrainian people. The concert on March 25 should have been conducted by Tugan Sokhiev. Tugan Sokhiev is Russian. Its history, its family, its culture are intimately linked to this country. It is this identity and this attachment to his roots that allowed us, that allowed you for many years to enrich us with what he had to pass on to us.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO