ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, NY

Kirkland Art Center performance postponed

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON — The performance of Ye Vagabonds at Kirkland Art Center, 9 1/2 E. Park Row,...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Broadway in Orlando: See which shows are coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced its Broadway season lineup on Friday. The season will include eight new and two previously announced shows, including “Hamilton,” “SIX,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Chicago,” “My Fair Lady” and “Beetlejuice.”
ORLANDO, FL
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Folk group 'Ye Vagabonds' begins U.S. tour March 31 at Kirkland Art Center in Clinton

“There is in all artists a little of the vagabond” — 19th Century orator Robert Green Ingersoll. And if you don’t believe Bob, take it from Diarmuid and Brían Mac Gloinn, originally from Carlow in Ireland, now living in Wicklow and Dublin. The brothers, known as "Ye Vagabonds," have traveled across the foam and will open their U.S. tour Thursday, March 31 with a 7:30 p.m. show at the Kirkland Art Center in Clinton.
CLINTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, NY
City
Kirkland, NY
Lancaster Online

Performing arts exhibit, open house set at J.P. McCaskey High School Alumni Center

J.P. McCaskey High School has a long history of celebrating the performing arts, and a distinguished list of alumni who have made professional contributions in the field. These aspects of the Lancaster city high school’s decades-long performing arts history will be on exhibit during a free two-day open house being held later this week in the school’s Alumni Center.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin#Ireland#Performing#Kirkland Art Center#Kac
Sun Chronicle

Southeastern Voke high school has new performing arts center

EASTON — Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School students have a sparkling new performing arts center that has been in the planning process for a decade. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held for the Southeastern Performing Arts Center, which spans 13,000 square feet and features a 288-seat theater, the latest theater technology, and a large thrust stage with audience seating on all three sides.
EASTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
New Jersey Stage

Bill Ervolino to Perform at Fundraiser for Clifton Arts Center

(CLIFTON, NJ) -- Bill Ervolino, the popular author, stand-up comic and columnist for The Record newspaper, rode off into the sunset in January 2019. Last June he rode back from the sunset, and he soon will be giving an encore performance in Clifton. Ervolino will offer his insights on the humor found in daily life as the guest speaker for a fundraiser luncheon on Sunday, May 1 at 1:00pm at the Upper Montclair Country Club (177 Hepburn Road) in Clifton. All proceeds from the luncheon will go to support the Clifton Arts Center.
CLIFTON, NJ
operawire.com

Musicians of the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse Show Support for Tugan Sokhiev

Musicians of the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse are expressing their opinions about the departure of Tugan Sokhiev. In an open letter the musicians said, “Before discussing the particular situation in which this concert is taking place, we would like, on behalf of all our colleagues, to express our deep emotion at the violence and atrocities committed in Ukraine and our full support for the Ukrainian people. The concert on March 25 should have been conducted by Tugan Sokhiev. Tugan Sokhiev is Russian. Its history, its family, its culture are intimately linked to this country. It is this identity and this attachment to his roots that allowed us, that allowed you for many years to enrich us with what he had to pass on to us.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

Darling buds: books, music, theatre and more with spring in their hearts

Van Gogh painted Almond Blossom in 1890, the last year of his life, but even as he struggled with mental illness, the powerful colours of spring set his brush fizzing. Two years earlier, he had painted the fierce spring colours of Provence with intoxicated joy. Now he recaptures that happiness in a brilliant display of white blossoms studded like stars on to the smoother blue void of the sky. Even so, the blooms are sporadic and spaced apart, the branches of the tree green with lichen and moss. The spring is here but you can feel his pain and sadness among the new buds. Jonathan Jones.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy