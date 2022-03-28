ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing Georgia teenager found with man in Northumberland County

By Zachary Smith
counton2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A missing teenager from Georgia was found with a man in Northumberland County. According to a release from Sunbury police, 22-year-old Christian Eugene...

www.counton2.com

The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOEL 950 AM

UPDATE: Missing Buchanan County Man Found Deceased

We are very sorry to report the niece of Paul Block Jr. says "my uncle has been found, unfortunately we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for. Our hearts are shattered. Please send love and prayers to my family as we come to terms with the loss of one of the most amazing men this earth could have ever been blessed with."
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
PUBLIC SAFETY

