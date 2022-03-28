ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive truck fire forces southbound I-95 traffic to be diverted in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthbound traffic was being diverted off Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach...

www.wflx.com

The Independent

Three dead in five-crash pile up on Florida’s I-95 caused by ‘prescribed burn’ smoke

At least three people have died in a series of pile-ups along the I-95 corridor in Florida in zero visibility conditions early Thursday morning.Authorities said smoke from a “prescribed burn off” combined with fog to create a near blackout for motorists along the busy interstate in Volusia County.Follow live updates on the I-95 pile up Both north and southbound lanes saw multiple crashes at around 1.30am, Florida Highway Patrol Lt Kim Montes said. “What we now know happened is there was almost zero visibility in the area based on smoke and fog that had mixed together and visibility dropped to...
ACCIDENTS
Bradenton Herald

2 dead in Palm Beach County helicopter crash

Two men died when their helicopter crashed in rough terrain near Lake Okeechobee, officials said Saturday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Richard Preiser, 71, and Thomas Stout, 65, both of Delray Beach, died when their helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area. The wreckage took more than four hours to locate.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Employee accused of forging signature at car dealership cleared

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Forgery charges against an employee at a Miami Shores car dealership have officially been dropped. Sofia Pinedo, a finance manager at Tropical Chevrolet, was arrested in February. She was accused of forging signatures on documents for the purchase of a car worth more than $50,000.
MIAMI SHORES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘I killed a lady on the bridge’: Details emerge about woman's fatal plunge on Florida drawbridge

As a 79-year-old woman lost her grip and plunged from a rising drawbridge, the bridge tender now charged in her death appeared to be oblivious to the chaos right outside her window. She was texting with her supervisor about somebody having a case of pink eye. Other text messages reveal that the bridge tender was told what to reveal to police about the tragedy — and then to delete the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Allegedly Bites Fiance After Max’s Grille Argument

Love Bites. According To Police, So Does Jennifer Ferrell. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Jennifer Ferrell is facing a battery charge after she allegedly bit her fiance when he wouldn’t turn over his cell phone to her for inspection. Ferrell and […] The article Boca Raton Woman Allegedly Bites Fiance After Max’s Grille Argument appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Dies After Falling From Ride at Central Florida Amusement Park

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old teen boy died after falling from a ride at an Orlando theme park. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the teen fell around 11 p.m. from the Orlando Free-Fall ride at the ICON Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The teen was taken to...
ORLANDO, FL
Click10.com

Man faces murder charge after burning victim to death, police say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Officers arrested a murder suspect who is accused of setting a man on fire in Miami-Dade County, police announced on Tuesday. Detectives accused Sadrack Honorat on Monday of attacking the man after an argument turned into a fight south of Medley, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Witnesses told officers they saw Honorat “doused the victim with an unknown liquid and lit him on fire,” according to the arrest form.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Curfew On Miami Beach After Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Following Spring Break Shootings

MIAMI BEACH (CBS Miami) – After a busy spring break weekend marred by two shootings in the entertainment district, Miami Beach is taking action. Monday afternoon, Mayor Dan Gelber, City Manager Alina Hudak, Police Chief Richard Clements, and city commissioners announced a state of emergency and new specific measures for spring break crowd control. “We’re signing an executive order that is going to implement a curfew at midnight beginning Wednesday night, Thursday morning at 12:01, going through the weekend,” said Gelber. The curfew will be in effect for 23rd Street to Southpoint Drive from the ocean to the bay. There will be a meeting...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

No Spring Break In Palm Beach County, Cops Issue Nearly 700 Tickets

Police Focused On Stopping Crime, Speeding, Spring Break Annoyance Before It Starts. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is adamant about not letting the horror scenes from Miami Beach play out in PBC. As Miami Beach institutes a “State […] The article No Spring Break In Palm Beach County, Cops Issue Nearly 700 Tickets appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

