Chattanooga is expected to hire VMI's Dan Earl as its men's basketball coach, sources told ESPN. An official announcement is expected later this week. Earl has been the coach at VMI -- considered one of the toughest jobs in America -- for the past seven seasons. He led the Keydets to back-to-back .500 finishes in the Southern Conference in 2021 and 2022, only the second time the program has done that since 2000. After guiding VMI to its first .500 finish in seven years in 2021, Earl was named the SoCon Coach of the Year.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO