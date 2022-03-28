ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

COVID toll in NW Georgia tops 1,300 with 4 more lost over the weekend. 8 virus patients in Rome hospitals; lowest since July. Voccio: Local case counts dropping; continues to urge vaccinations, boosters.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 1 day ago

MONDAY REPORT (data since Friday):. 4 new deaths in NW Georgia over the weekend: 1 each in Floyd, Polk; 2 from Chattooga. 70,891 cases posted in Northwest Georgia since March 2022. 977 new cases in Georgia. 50 new deaths in Georgia. Source: Georgia Department of Public Health. Free COVID-19...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Alabama virus hospitalizations lowest since pandemic start

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama has dropped to the lowest point since the earliest days of the pandemic. State statistics show just 156 people statewide were being treated for the illness caused by the new coronavirus on Sunday. That was the least...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartow, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Coosa, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Atrium Health#Northwest Georgia#Floyd Polk#Lakepoint Sports Complex
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WSAV News 3

Georgia House: No longer require permit for gun in public

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans pushed a bill through the Georgia House on Friday that would abolish the requirement for a background check and license to carry a handgun in public. The vote moves Georgia a step closer to the “constitutional carry” that Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have promised to deliver in an election […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Man sent to prison in Georgia farm loan scam

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A former loan officer accused of defrauding banks out of $648,000 in loans to fake farmers has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell of Macon recently sentenced 33-year-old William Spigener III of Columbus to serve 40 months in prison. The Telegraph […]
MACON, GA
beckershospitalreview.com

UK COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases increase: What it means for the US

U.S. officials are closely monitoring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United Kingdom — which have continued to rise over the last few weeks — and are considering what it could mean for the U.S. Seven things to know:. 1. U.K. COVID-19 cases have jumped 36.8 percent in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy