COVID toll in NW Georgia tops 1,300 with 4 more lost over the weekend. 8 virus patients in Rome hospitals; lowest since July. Voccio: Local case counts dropping; continues to urge vaccinations, boosters.
MONDAY REPORT (data since Friday):. 4 new deaths in NW Georgia over the weekend: 1 each in Floyd, Polk; 2 from Chattooga. 70,891 cases posted in Northwest Georgia since March 2022. 977 new cases in Georgia. 50 new deaths in Georgia. Source: Georgia Department of Public Health. Free COVID-19...hometownheadlines.com
