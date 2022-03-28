WinCo holds grand opening of Coburg Road location

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Makers of Maryland will be celebrating the grand opening of their new seasonal home on THE AVENUE at White Marsh in May. A grand opening event will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Makers of Maryland will be taking up residency in the small shop space next to Bandito’s from May through October, with plans …
Continue reading "Makers of Maryland to hold grand opening on THE AVENUE at White Marsh"
The post Makers of Maryland to hold grand opening on THE AVENUE at White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Crust Pizza Co. celebrated the grand opening of its new Kingwood location March 23. Located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 500, the restaurant serves Chicago-style thin-crust pizzas, pasta, calzones, sub sandwiches, beer and wine. Officials noted the Kingwood location will offer half-off prices on wine on Wednesdays and free dining for children on Tuesdays. 432-400-1159. www.crustpizzaco.com.
A brand-new Hudson Valley coffee shop is preparing for its grand opening and ribbon-cutting event. Coffee Barn, located in Orange County, will hold a ribbon-cutting event at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, according to an announcement from the City of Middletown Mayor's Office. The business is located at 207...
A lot of stores are moving away from selling cigarettes but one store chain to remove the products is the largest so far. I grew up in the last generation when smoking was thought of as the norm or dare I say "cool?" Cigarette vending machines were everywhere. I remember a time you didn't have to be of legal age to buy cigarettes and a kid could go get a pack for one of their parents.
Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product. At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.
In an earlier NewsBreak article, I shared current plans for the retailer. Recent updates have been reported by their corporate office. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, Walmart spokesman Brian Little,BestLifeOnline.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Grocery chains generally carry a pretty similar mix of products,. That's generally their appeal. You know that whether you go to Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, Publix, or whatever your local chain might be, you will see the same products n the shelves. There are, of course, specialty options like Amazon's AMZN Whole Foods or The Fresh Market, but even those have predictable inventories.
The chef-inspired, build-your-own bowl concept will celebrate its 11th location with ‘Friends and Family’ events on March 20 & 21, where guests will receive a free bowl with a suggested donation to a local nonprofit. GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fresh Kitchen (FK), the popular quick...
Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
The company is beginning to pull back from a heavily criticized part of the market. Mega retailer Walmart will stop selling tobacco products in some stores, new reports said Monday, as the company begins to pull back from a heavily criticized part of the market. Walmart will now stop sales...
Unique Assisted Stretching Studio Hosting Grand Opening Celebration in Fort Collins. StretchLab, the premier assisted stretching franchise, is opening its first Northern Colorado studio in Fort Collins. Located at 2720 Council Tree Ave #166 in Front Range Village, the studio will introduce people of all ages and fitness levels to the various health and wellness benefits of working with highly trained Flexologists™ in an open, modern, fun, and approachable environment.
I had a wonderful time checking out the newly opened posh hotel in Buckhead called, The Thompson! I never imagined this hotel to look so lavish but wow, to see it in person was amazeballs! Last night was a cocktail field evening with lots of enthusiasts and influencers that wanted to see what all the fuss was about! Opened in December with over 200 rooms, its really lovely and I can’t wait to head back to check out more of what they have to offer!
DULUTH, Minn. – Crumbl Cookies is ready to serve you in Duluth. The franchise has its grand opening March 25, but people took advantage of their soft open March 24 to get their first taste. For the owners, this is their fifth location in Minnesota and their first in...
Saturday, April 2 is the day when the Central Washington Agricultural Museum in Union Gap will be celebrating a grand 're-opening'. Museum officials say technically the museum remains open all year round, but due to winter weather considerations many of the exhibits are closed until spring. It's spring so it's time to celebrate.
One popular bar and restaurant that was a causality of the pandemic, is now back open and taking orders. John Russell Brewing Company in Summit Township had its grand reopening on March 13. They first opened back in January of 2021, but with COVID and a lack of workers, along with other bars being opened […]
Society by Evo, restaurant and bar, will host its grand opening March 25 at 920 E. University Drive, Ste. 204, Tempe. The restaurant is an approximate two-minute drive from Arizona State University's Tempe campus and will serve food until 1:30 a.m. 480-550-7801. https://societybyevo.com. REPORTER, Chandler/PHX METRO. Katelyn joined Community Impact...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A high-end lighting and furniture company has received a $300,000 state grant for its plan to open a second location in the Grand Rapids area and create at least 50 full-time jobs. Roll & Hill is planning on moving its lighting production facility from Brooklyn,...
More than 25 years after Target stopped selling cigarettes, Walmart has decided to follow suit by ending tobacco sales — at least at some of the retail chain’s locations. Business Insider says company officials have announced plans to stop selling smokes in stores located in such states as California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico. “We are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business,” reads a statement released Monday by Walmart officials.
Balanced Foods celebrated the grand opening of its new Atascocita location March 6. Located at 6717 FM 1960, the national health food franchise sells ready-made, healthy meals that customers can take on the go. Additionally, the store offers free nutritional consultations to help patrons create customized meal plans tailored to fit their needs. 346-463-8198. www.balancedfoods.com.
Comments / 0