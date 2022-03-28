WinCo holds grand opening of Coburg Road location

I had a wonderful time checking out the newly opened posh hotel in Buckhead called, The Thompson! I never imagined this hotel to look so lavish but wow, to see it in person was amazeballs! Last night was a cocktail field evening with lots of enthusiasts and influencers that wanted to see what all the fuss was about! Opened in December with over 200 rooms, its really lovely and I can’t wait to head back to check out more of what they have to offer!

