ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Xavier Bakes: 3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

By Xavier Hershovitz
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Srg8d_0esIOZ4g00

But when I was first introduced to this recipe, I was MIND BLOWN! I had never knew this could be this simple and sooooo yummy. Even though I have little to no experience with baking, I can still make these cookies!

  1. Preheat oven to 350ºF (180ºC).
  2. In a large bowl, mix together the peanut butter, sugar, and egg.
  3. Scoop out a spoonful of dough and roll it into a ball. Place the cookie balls onto a nonstick baking sheet.
  4. For extra decoration and to make them cook more evenly, flatten the cookie balls by pressing a fork down on top of them, then press it down again at a 90º angle to make a criss-cross pattern.
  5. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the bottom of the cookies are golden brown.
  6. Remove from baking sheet and cool.
  7. Enjoy!

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

Chewy Chocolate Cookies

Thick cookies are often chewy cookies. For these chewy chocolate cookies, we made recipe choices to create cookies that are nice and thick! First, we use more brown sugar than white sugar: Brown sugar contains more water, so it helps make cookies moister and chewier. Next, we let the dough...
RECIPES
Food52

How to Make Better Powdered Sugar Frosting & Icing

Baking expert Alice Medrich is the person to ask about everything from skipping sugar in lemon curd to saving over-whipped cream. This time, she's sharing her best tips on powdered sugar frosting and icing, so your cakes and cookies can look and feel their very best. If you're going to...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#The Cookies#Sugar#Golden Brown#Baking Sheet#Food Drink
butterwithasideofbread.com

SCALLOPED CORN CASSEROLE

Scalloped Corn Casserole is an easy side dish made with corn, eggs, cheese, butter & Ritz crackers. Perfect savory corn side that goes well with holiday dinners!. This delicious side dish is perfect for weekends and holidays alike and with how easy it is to make, you’ll find even more reasons to make it more often. It’s a comforting dish that’s synonymous with all the feelings of Home.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Mint Cream Cheese Brownies

Delicious chocolate and mint come together to make these Mint Cream Cheese Brownies. A fun and easy bar recipe that no one can resist!. I have said this before but mint and chocolate are two of my favorite flavors to combine. There is something magical about that flavor combination! I absolutely love a good fudgy brownie so adding some mint to the filling of these Mint Cream Cheese Brownies is the perfect brownie recipe! They are soft and chewy with the surprise center inside and then they are all topped off with a luscious chocolate frosting! Looking for a delicious mint chocolate recipe? Then you have to make this Mint Cream Cheese Brownie recipe!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
purewow.com

20 Peanut Butter Breakfast Recipes to Take Your Morning Meal to the Next Level

This just in: Peanut butter lovers needn’t wait for lunch to get their fix. That’s right, friends—our roundup of tasty and healthy peanut butter breakfast recipes features muffins, smoothies, overnight oats and a whole host of other options that will satisfy your PB craving and improve your morning. Without further ado, the 20 best peanut butter breakfast recipes to get your morning started the right way.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are simple, sweet biscuits that don't even require a biscuit cutter! Fluffy biscuits baked in butter and topped with a sweet icing!. I've been on a kick lately with all these butter swim biscuit (a.k.a. Butter Dip Biscuits) recipes lately. I've made the base recipe into Blueberry Butter Swim Biscuits and Cheddar Garlic Butter Butter Swim Biscuits. They are just so simple to make and you can make so many variations! These Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are my new favorite dessert/breakfast biscuit! Perfect for the upcoming strawberry season!
RECIPES
30Seconds

Prague Cake Recipe: This Decadent Chocolate Cake Recipe With Chocolate Cream & Ganache Is a Popular Dessert in Ukraine

Prague cake was invited in Moscow by a pastry chef at the Prague restaurant. The decadent chocolate cake recipe is now popular all across Europe, including Ukraine. This chocolate cake recipe does have a lot of steps and does take a little time. But once you put that first moist, sweet, creamy bite in your mouth, it will be worth every minute. Be sure to share!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s New Creamy Spread May Replace Your Favorite Brand of Peanut Butter

In case you’re still looking for ways to enjoy Cinnamon Toast Crunch past the new CinnaGraham Toast Crunch cereal released last year, General Mills — in partnership with B&G Foods — has something unexpectedly sweet to tide you over. Designed to taste just like Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Spread is a creamy cinnamon creation that’s the perfect addition to any baked good, fresh fruit, or toast.
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington Post

Overnight New York-Style Cheesecake

If you dream of making lofty, creamy and fluffy cheesecakes, but have been too intimidated to try, you’re going to love this stress-free recipe. A low-and-slow bake at 200 degrees, inspired by an old Post recipe from cookbook author and food writer Andrew Schloss, eliminates the threat of cracks — and the need for a water bath.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Cookie Butter Hamantaschen with White Chocolate Drizzle

Hamantaschen are the triangle-shaped cookies enjoyed for the Jewish holiday of Purim. There are many explanations of why we eat hamantaschen, but one of the most popular theories is that Haman, the villain in the story of Purim, wore a three-cornered hat. Chill the dough: No matter which recipe you...
RECIPES
WCIA

Not all peanut butter safe for dogs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Peanut butter is a tasty treat many dog owners give to their furry companion, however, certain brands of peanut butter may be harmful to your four-legged friend. According to the Illinois State Veterinarian Medical Association, peanut butter containing the artificial sweetener, xylitol, can cause canines to suffer from a rapid drop […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy