Xavier Bakes: 3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
But when I was first introduced to this recipe, I was MIND BLOWN! I had never knew this could be this simple and sooooo yummy. Even though I have little to no experience with baking, I can still make these cookies!
- Preheat oven to 350ºF (180ºC).
- In a large bowl, mix together the peanut butter, sugar, and egg.
- Scoop out a spoonful of dough and roll it into a ball. Place the cookie balls onto a nonstick baking sheet.
- For extra decoration and to make them cook more evenly, flatten the cookie balls by pressing a fork down on top of them, then press it down again at a 90º angle to make a criss-cross pattern.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the bottom of the cookies are golden brown.
- Remove from baking sheet and cool.
- Enjoy!
