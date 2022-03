Last April, police in Chicago shot and killed a 13-year-old child, Adam Toledo, after responding to gunfire detection alert technology ShotSpotter. Indeed, council members from Bull City invoked the Windy City and its use of ShotSpotter a number of times as they discussed, at length at a budget planning retreat last week, whether to bring SpotShotter to Durham. The concensus, by four votes to three, is that they will, and Durham will soon see see gunshot detection sensors installed and police alerted in the event of gunfire all over the city.

DURHAM, NC ・ 23 DAYS AGO