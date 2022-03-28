ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.C. young farmers and ranchers bridge agriculture opportunities

By Courtesy of S.C. Farm Bureau
 2 days ago
Newberry County residents (L to R): Richard Doran, Candace Doran, Michael Plumblee, Allison Plumblee, Sam Johnson, Brittany Bradley, Brett Waters, Stephanie Horne, Evan Horne, Katie Shaw, and Jimmie Lee Shaw joined over three hundred young farmers, ranchers and ag enthusiasts, ages 18-35 years old, in Charleston for the annual South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference. Courtesy of S.C. Farm Bureau

CHARLESTON — Over three hundred young farmers, ranchers and ag enthusiasts, ages 18-35 years old, met recently for the annual South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference in Charleston. Members from across the state gathered to network, become better leaders in their communities and learn how to overcome challenges within the agriculture industry.

Conference attendees had the opportunity to listen to a wide variety of speakers on topics addressing all aspects of agriculture — including direct marketing, animal agriculture, farm safety, women’s leadership and advocacy.

“We were excited to host young farmers and ranchers from across the state at our annual conference this past weekend,” said newly elected SCFB YF&R Chair, Adrian Wilkes (Fairfield). “This conference is special because it brings together professionals from every sector of ag in our state to allow us to work together for the betterment of the future of agriculture and related industries. I look forward to working with this fine group of people as we continue to strive to have some of the best food and fiber in the world come from the great state of South Carolina.”

Wilkes was elected the SCFB YF&R chair at the SCFB Annual Meeting in December and will serve his term throughout 2022 leading the program to follow SCFB’s mission and goals.

Attendees from Newberry County included: Richard Doran, Candace Doran, Michael Plumblee, Allison Plumblee, Sam Johnson, Brittany Bradley, Brett Waters, Stephanie Horne, Evan Horne, Katie Shaw and Jimmie Lee Shaw.

For more information about Young Farmers and Ranchers and to learn how to get involved, contact Heather Barberio at hbarberio@scfb.org.

