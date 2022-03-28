ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Train cars partially derail in Greenville County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a train...

www.foxcarolina.com

FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
WSAV News 3

Driver of dump truck killed in towing accident

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver of a dump truck was killed Saturday afternoon in Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Lawton Road in Greenville at approximately 3:26 p.m. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as being Daniel Darrel Howes, 54, of Greenville. According to […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 facing drug charges following probation visit

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon following a probation visit. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request from the North Carolina Probation and Parole to assist in a home visit to Turkey Creek Drive in Leicester. Deputies searched the home of 30-year-old Natalie Nichole […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

SC man who shot, killed young father he rescued from lake won’t face charges, official say

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say they won’t file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water. A statement from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner ruled that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man was in self-defense.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman has both arms amputated and part of colon removed after horrific dog attack

A South Carolina woman lost both of her arms after she was viciously attacked by dogs.The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs around 10.30am Monday at a home on Ball Road in Honea Path.The mother-of-three had to be airlifted to a medical facility after the attack. Officials said she had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed as well. Ms Waltman might also have to have her oesophagus removed, according to local reports.“This is the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen,” Amy Wynne, Ms Waltman’s sister, told WYFF...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Greenville PD looking for two in grocery store fraud case

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville Police Department need help to identify two women in a financial fraud case. Police said the fraud took place at a grocery store on Pelham Road. The suspects purchased several items on a stolen card and gifts cards. Anyone with information...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Panthers wide receiver and former South Carolina Gamecock was arrested in the Upstate on Friday. According to the Union County Detention Center, Shi Smith is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and speeding. The Union County...
UNION COUNTY, SC

