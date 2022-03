Georges St-Pierre wants Francis Ngannou to get what he’s worth, but warns him that boxing may not be the best path forward. Earlier this year, Francis Ngannou successfully defended his heavyweight title, winning a unanimous decision over Ciryl Gane at UFC 271. The bout was the final fight on Ngannou’s UFC contract and following the win, “The Predator” spoke openly about being unhappy with how the UFC has treated him and what it would take for him to re-sign with the organization.

