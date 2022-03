Post-secondary institutions in the Kansas City region are in trouble, and it’s only going to get worse. For the most part, 28 post-secondary institutions serve Kansas City, and all but three are accredited. They range in size from 31,121 students at the University of Missouri to 65 at City Vision University. Nearly half — 48% — are experiencing declining enrollments. Not surprisingly, most of these institutions have also lost revenue.

