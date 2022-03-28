Oregon elementary school teacher drove to Wash. to meet two 'teens' for sex, police say
By KOMO News
nbc16.com
2 days ago
REDMOND, Wash. – An Oregon elementary teacher is In jail for allegedly trying to meet two teens for sex in Washington state. Police say two detectives went undercover, one posing as a 14-year-old girl, the...
A high school teacher in Nevada is accused of stalking a student online, police said.. Aaron Morbioli, 37, was charged with one count of stalking with use of internet or electronic communication involving a juvenile on Tuesday, March 22, the Clark County School District said in a news release. He...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them then described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body. On Tuesday,...
A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
A woman has yet to be identified after her body was found near a popular trail a month ago in Oregon, officials said. The woman’s body was found Feb. 24 along the Springwater Corridor Trail, a paved trail that stretches 21 miles from Portland to Boring. Her body was found in Gresham, immediately east of Portland.
A Washington man ice fishing on an Idaho lake fell through the surface and drowned, deputies said. Matthew Best, a 40-year-old from Spokane, planned to fish from the shore of Priest Lake in North Idaho on Feb. 19, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said. He was with a family member, and the two got separated.
A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
An Alabama teen who was reported missing last week and then located in Mississippi on Sunday has died in the hospital, police say. Keyanna Sylvester, 13, of Mobile reportedly ran away from her home on March 21 and was seen two days later in Moss Point. She was later found...
Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Hawaii, deaths attributable to the […]
Officials confirmed a body found in an SUV that was submerged in a Pennsylvania creek is James Amabile, who had been missing since 2003, CBS Philly reports. The SUV and body were discovered earlier in March by a group of YouTube volunteer divers who have helped crack cold cases around the country.
WATAUGA, Texas — Two teenagers were fatally shot in Watauga on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police had responded about 2 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the 5400 block of Caribou Ridge, near U.S. 377 and Watauga Road. When officers arrived, they found two male teens...
Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
