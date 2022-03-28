Oregon elementary school teacher drove to Wash. to meet two 'teens' for sex, police say

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 HOURS AGO