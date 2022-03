Johnny Hugh Dowell, passed away on March 28, 2022, at the age of 57 years old. He was born in Batesville on August 20, 1964, to the late Hugh and Susie Dowell. Johnny was a hard worker his entire life. He spent his time working on farms, taking care of his cows, bush hogging, fixing up vehicles, and running his own junkyard. There’s nothing that he wouldn’t do to help those around him. Johnny was a loving father, boyfriend, and friend that will be greatly missed by those that love him.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO