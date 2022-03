A P&O ferry has been detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in Northern Ireland over apparent “failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training”.A statement from the agency said the vessel would remain under detention “until all these issues are resolved” by the company. A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “We can confirm that the European Causeway has been detained in Larne. It has been detained due to failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training. “The vessel will remain under detention until all these issues are resolved by P&O Ferries. Only then will it...

