There is no question New Jersey has a lot of rich areas. But, despite that, you're most likely going to be surprised at just how rich we are. Of course, just here in the Monmouth County area, we have our share of rich places like Rumson and Holmdel, and Colts Neck, just to name a few. But every area has rich spots. Does that necessarily make us a rich state?

POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO