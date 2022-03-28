ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

‘I just want to help those people out’ Mississippi traveling nurse headed to help at Ukrainian border

By Natchez Democrat Staff
 19 hours ago
Tana Archer said she’s a nervous wreck.

Mallory Archer, the daughter of Tana and Mark Archer and a registered nurse, is headed to the border of Poland and Ukraine on May 14.

“I just have to go with it and pray for her,” Mrs. Archer said.

Mallory, a 2006 graduate of Trinity Episcopal Day School in Natchez, lives in Jackson and works as a traveling nurse. Ironically, since October, she has been assigned to Merit Health Natchez.

She earned her bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. After high school she played basketball for two years at Pearl River Community College.

Mallory found out about the opportunity to help out with the suffering in Ukraine through a Facebook nursing group she is involved with.

“This lady, who is a nurse, is the founder of a non-profit group and has worked in the past with children in Uganda. She was looking for anyone in nursing who was interested in volunteering to go help the Ukrainian people,” she said.

“I look at everything going on over there — all these innocent people losing their lives and losing everything. The opportunity presented itself and I had no hesitation.”

Mallory, who is single, has only her dog, Lucy, and Australian Shepherd, to worry about when she is away. Lucy is used to staying with her parents, who will take care of her while Mallory is in Ukraine.

“I just want to go help those people out. Everybody’s life is important,” she said. “I’m not nervous yet, but I’m sure I will be. I’m more excited than anything else. I’m excited to go help. I’m sure the nerves will hit me when I get ready to leave.”

Mallory said her parents have been very supportive.

“I told my mother a while back that I had submitted an application to go. When I finally told her I was going, she took this deep breath. She is happy for me, and my father is the same. They are proud of me and they are happy I’m doing what I love to do and that I can put that to use by going over there.”

Mallory said the non-profit group she is traveling with is raising funds on Facebook to help cover the cost of medical supplies and equipment.

“If anyone wants to make a donation, that money is strictly for medical supplies and equipment we will use once we get over there. It will not go to cover any other cost like traveling or anything else,” she said.

She warned others who would like to donate that the fundraiser’s name is Making a Difference in Uganda, which could prove confusing for some.

“The lady that has organized this is the founder of that organization and goes back and forth helping babies in Uganda. The fundraiser is through her foundation, but the donations are going to help Ukrainians,” Mallory said.

