PlayStation has made a couple of upgrades to the PS5 DualSense controller that have flown under the radar. More specifically, alongside the release of the new "Starlight Blue," "Nova Pink," and "Galactic Purple" controllers it looks like Sony made an upgrade to the triggers of the DualSense and a possible upgrade to the analog sticks, the latter of which is the weakest part of the PS5 controller, not because of its design, but because the design quickly deteriorates, leaving PlayStation 5 users with stick drift. That said, if you notice any slight differences between your new blue, pink, or purple PS5 controller compared to your red, black, or white DualSense controller, it's because there's a slight difference.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO