OSU institute receives $1M grant to streamline plant disease testing

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. The disparate measurement protocols used to collect study data are an intrinsic barrier to combining information from environmental health studies. Using standardized measurement protocols and data standards for environmental exposures addresses this gap by improving data collection quality and consistency. To assess the prevalence of environmental exposures in National Institutes of Health (NIH) public data repositories and resources and to assess the commonality of the data elements, we analyzed clinical measures and exposure assays by comparing the Caribbean Consortium for Research in Environmental and Occupational Health study with selected NIH environmental health resources and studies. Our assessment revealed that (1) environmental assessments are widely collected in these resources, (2) biological assessments are less prevalent, and (3) NIH resources can help identify common data for meta-analysis. We highlight resources to help link environmental exposure data across studies to support data sharing. Including NIH data standards in environmental health research facilitates comparing and combining study data, and the use of NIH resources and adoption of standard measures will allow integration of multiple studies and increase the scientific impact of individual studies.

