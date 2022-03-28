ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU institute receives $1M grant to streamline plant disease testing

okstate.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia Contact: Alisa Boswell-Gore | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-7115 | alisa.gore@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University Institute of Biosecurity and Microbial Forensics scientists are heading a national project geared toward creating more efficient diagnostic practices for plant pathogens. The $1 million project — funded by the USDA’s National Institute of...

agresearch.okstate.edu

Reuters

U.S. approves faster processing speeds at three pork plants

CHICAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allowed three pork plants to increase processing line speeds this month as part of a trial program, reviving a policy that started under the Trump administration. The approvals will allow meat companies to boost pork production when there are...
FREMONT, NE
Phys.org

Understanding how plant diseases do their damage

An international team of scientists has used neutron reflectometry techniques to understand how disease-causing pathogens damage the cell membranes of plants. It is hoped the work, carried out at the Science and Technology Facilities Council's ISIS Neutron and Muon Source, will lead to new ways to:. protect plant crops. help...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Linking complex disease and exposure data-insights from an environmental and occupational health study

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. The disparate measurement protocols used to collect study data are an intrinsic barrier to combining information from environmental health studies. Using standardized measurement protocols and data standards for environmental exposures addresses this gap by improving data collection quality and consistency. To assess the prevalence of environmental exposures in National Institutes of Health (NIH) public data repositories and resources and to assess the commonality of the data elements, we analyzed clinical measures and exposure assays by comparing the Caribbean Consortium for Research in Environmental and Occupational Health study with selected NIH environmental health resources and studies. Our assessment revealed that (1) environmental assessments are widely collected in these resources, (2) biological assessments are less prevalent, and (3) NIH resources can help identify common data for meta-analysis. We highlight resources to help link environmental exposure data across studies to support data sharing. Including NIH data standards in environmental health research facilitates comparing and combining study data, and the use of NIH resources and adoption of standard measures will allow integration of multiple studies and increase the scientific impact of individual studies.
SCIENCE
Good News Network

These Solar Panels Also Pull in Water Vapor to Grow Crops in the Desert

Using a unique hydrogel, scientists in Saudi Arabia have successfully drawn water out of the dry air for growing spinach—while producing electricity from the solar panels that power it all. The system offers a sustainable, low-cost strategy to improve food and water security for people living in dry-climate regions.
AGRICULTURE
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
thespoon.tech

BioBetter is Turning Tobacco Plants into Bioreactors to Drive Down the Cost of Cultivated Meat Growth Media

BioBetter, a startup based in Israel, has developed a novel way to create growth factors for cell-cultivated meat utilizing tobacco plants. Based in Kiryat Shemona, Israel, the company announced today that it has developed a method to create growth factors via molecular farming techniques by essentially turning the tobacco plant into a bioreactor. BioBetter’s technology employs plant cells to produce growth factors instead of utilizing yeast, bacteria, or CHO in a bioreactor to produce growth factors.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Large-scale land restoration improved drought resilience in Ethiopia's degraded watersheds

Anthropogenic land degradation, exacerbated by more frequent and intense weather shocks due to climate change, threatens the livelihoods of rural populations in developing economies. Development agencies have invested heavily in sustainable land management projects to overturn land productivity losses, but efforts to assess project impacts have been hampered by operational issues and by the high costs of gathering on-ground data. This study combines satellite observations (moderate-resolution imaging spectroradiometer-based Enhanced Vegetation Index and Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2-derived solar-induced chlorophyll fluorescence-based gross primary production) with quasi-experimental impact evaluation methods to examine the impacts of the Sustainable Land Management Project in Ethiopia, one of the world's most ambitious restoration efforts to date. We find that over a five-year effective implementation period, gross primary production in treated locations grew by 13.5% on average in areas affected by severe droughts (those with a standard precipitation index lower than "“2) and by 3.1% in areas that did not experience droughts, suggesting important drought-buffering effects. We provide empirical evidence about the effectiveness of sustainable land management projects in restoring land productivity and resilience to weather shocks, and show that remote-sensing technologies can be incorporated into impact evaluation models to assess ecosystem restoration programmes.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

BacTech Environmental Secures Tenguel Plant Construction Permit from Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Resources

TORONTO, ON – TheNewswire - March 24, 2022 – BacTech Environmental Corporation (CSE:BAC), (OTC:BCCEF), (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering effective and eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions, is pleased to announce that its 100% owned Ecuadorian subsidiary, BacTechverde S.A.S., has been officially granted its construction permit with respect to its Tenguel – Ponce Enriquez bioleaching plant and project in Ecuador.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Dynamics of an impacting emulsion droplet: The influence of materials science in agriculture

Emulsions of oil-based pesticides are widely used in agriculture, although they are a major environmental and health hazard because they bounce off plant surfaces due to their hydrophobic nature, resulting in the pollution of water and soil. In a new report, Maher Damak and a team of scientists in mechanical engineering at MIT described an unexpected transition from bouncing to sticking to bouncing, with accelerated impact speed of the droplet. The team highlighted the underlying physics of the phenomenon and demonstrated the process by regulating a careful balance of three time scales: the time of droplet contact, time of oil impregnation and the formation of the oil ridge. They then built a design map to accurately regulate droplet bouncing and oil coverage. The research is now published in Science Advances.
AGRICULTURE
MyArkLaMiss

CDC data suggests mRNA booster for J&J vaccine recipients

People who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are at higher risk of serious illness and hospitalization than those who received an mRNA vaccine, so they should seriously consider getting a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's shot, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data released Tuesday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Comments on the Department of Commerce Strong Domestic Semiconductor Industry RFI

Re: Incentives, Infrastructure, and Research and Development Needs to Support a Strong Domestic Semiconductor Industry; Docket Number: 220119–0024. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce appreciates the opportunity to submit the following comments in response to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s (Department) January 24 request for information (RFI) regarding the incentives, infrastructure, and research and development needs for a strong domestic semiconductor industry. The Chamber welcomes this request as the Biden Administration continues its important work to strengthen the domestic supply chain for critical technologies.
U.S. POLITICS
Phys.org

New estimation strategy improves soil carbon sampling in agricultural fields

There is much more carbon stored in Earth's soil than in its atmosphere. A significant portion of this soil carbon is in organic form (carbon bound to carbon), called soil organic carbon (SOC). Notably, unlike the inorganic carbon in soils, the amount of SOC, and how quickly it is built up or lost, can be influenced by humans. Since its advent about 10,000 years ago, agriculture has caused a significant amount of SOC to be released into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, contributing to climate change.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

NextEra sees no financial impact from U.S. solar import investigation

March 29 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc (NEE.N), the world's biggest renewable energy company, said on Tuesday it was disappointed with the U.S. Commerce Department's decision to open an investigation into solar panel imports from some Southeast Asian countries. NextEra, however, said the department's decision did not affect the company's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Massive Food Market in Mexico City Poised to Harness Sunshine for Power

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A sprawling fruit and vegetable market in Mexico's capital wants to spark a greener future as the world's biggest urban solar farm, with thousands of photovoltaic panels set to be installed this year on the seemingly endless roofs of its buildings. The 400 million peso ($19.9...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Good News Network

Amazon Joins the U.S. Department of Energy and MIT to Tackle Plastic Waste With New Science

Amazon.com has joined the international BOTTLE consortium to develop the technologies needed to reduce plastic pollution through innovation in materials and recycling. Imagine a new technology that breaks down existing plastic materials to create a new, innovative type of material. This new material could then be broken down more easily when recycled—and even biodegrade in natural environments.
ENVIRONMENT

