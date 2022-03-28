ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Mississippi AG: Trooper ‘justified’ in shooting after chase

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJOds_0esIMVTM00

A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was “justified” in using force against a person who shot at the trooper after a chase last year, Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office said Monday.

The chase and the gunfire happened Dec. 30 in the southwestern Mississippi town of Woodville.

The Natchez Democrat reported the trooper tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, and the trooper followed. After the vehicle stopped, a person tried to run away and shot at the trooper. The trooper shot back and hit the person twice in the leg.

The person was taken to Merit Health Natchez and was treated for wounds that were not life-threatening.

Under state law, the attorney general’s office must designate a law enforcement agency or task force to investigate shootings by state troopers resulting in injury or death.

The attorney general’s statement Monday said Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has filed charges against the person who was wounded, but the statement did not name the person or specify what the charges are.

AROUND THE WEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZ1n9_0esIMVTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cb2O_0esIMVTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aFk9_0esIMVTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12AaNb_0esIMVTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VjkTX_0esIMVTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01He4m_0esIMVTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6CCR_0esIMVTM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HN4H0_0esIMVTM00

Comments / 0

Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live

75K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

31M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Natchez, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Woodville, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Officers chase ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in car, on foot before arresting him inside Mississippi bar

Deputies in Louisiana and Mississippi chased a drive-by shooting suspect Thursday in a car and on foot before arresting him inside a Natchez Main Street bar. Authorities said officers received a call about a suspect fleeing from a drive-by shooting in Concordia Parish and the suspect crossed the Mississippi River bridge on U.S. 84 into Natchez.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Fitch
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Of Mississippi#Trooper#Mississippi Ag#Democrat#Merit Health Natchez
Magnolia State Live

21 members of one of Mississippi’s fast growing gangs arrested, charged with multiple racketeering charges

A federal indictment was unsealed Thursday charging 18 alleged members of the Simon City Royals gang with a racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics trafficking, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, wire fraud, and money laundering. Originally from Chicago, the Simon City Royals were formed in the 1950s and are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
IUKA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Neighbor complaints lead to drug arrest

TUPELO • A Tupelo woman was arrested on felony drug charges after member of the community noticed suspicious activity at her residence. Complaints about drug activity from neighbors led the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department SWAT Team to serve a search warrant at 1011 Hilda Avenue on March 17. During the search, agents found approximately 50 dosage units of MDMA/Ecstasy in the residence.
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy