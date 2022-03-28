Fast-moving brush fire in North Carolina putting structures at risk, firefighters say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach Fire Department paramedic and a doctor from Grand Strand Medical Center recently helped save the life of a North Carolina man bitten by one of the world’s deadliest snakes. Thad Bowman and Dr. Jarratt Lark received a Civilian Life Saving award after they helped save the man […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper says the State of Emergency will remain in place as North Carolina moves in the next phase in the response to COVID-19. The governor and DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley updated the media at 11:30 a.m. It comes as the state’s percent-positive rate has...
ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake was reported in South Carolina on Sunday at 2:27 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in Elgin, officials say. This is one of a series of earthquakes that have been reported in South Carolina recently.
An unnamed North Carolina man is out of the woods after treatments for a snake bite from one of the world’s deadliest vipers. The Gaboon viper, one of the most venomous snakes on the planet, is usually found in the rainforests and savannas of sub-Saharan Africa. But this Tar Heel State man got bit months ago while caring for the snake. Fortunately, the man had expert help nearby to save him from death.
Cities in Florida usually top the list of places to retire, especially for retirees who want to live near the beach. Sure, the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico are great places to be, but in Anderson, South Carolina, you can enjoy a small town lifestyle near the shores of beautiful Lake Hartwell. Not familiar with Anderson or Lake Hartwell? Here's the scoop.
HIDDENITE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Human remains found decomposing in a wooded area Monday near a road in Alexander County belong to a 54-year-old Hiddenite man missing for almost a month, an autopsy revealed. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belonged to Kenneth Dale Walker, who was reported missing on […]
HONEA PATH, S.C. — Adog owner was in court Thursday morning after an Upstate woman was injured during a 'vicious' dog attack in Abbeville County, South Carolina, deputies say. (Video of first part of the court hearing below.) Kyleen Waltman, a 38-year-old mother of three, was attacked by the...
PICKENS, S.C. — Watch live coverage above. Rutherford County: until 11:15 p.m. McDowell County: until 11: 15 p.m. Damage reported in the Six Mile area of Pickens County. More on that when we learn more. Watch live coverage above. Coverage/video from earlier warnings in Upstate below:
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
HONEA PATH, S.C. — An Upstate woman had her arms amputated after being mauled by three dogs while walking down the road, according to her family. Kyleen Waltman, 38-year-old mother of three, was attacked by the dogs about 10:30 a.m. Monday in Honea Path, her sister, Sheena Green, told WYFF News 4.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man who died after being struck by a dump truck has been identified, according to Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason. Saturday, the Greenville County Coroner's Office was notified of a traffic incident involving an individual struck by a car at Lawton Road, Cason said.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a Greensboro man was found two months after a car was hit by a train and thrown into the water near Wilcox Way in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol. At about 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 14, troopers responded to the scene at the Yadkin River near […]
Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Bird watchers on the North Carolina coast have gotten a special treat recently. “Rocky,” as he’s been dubbed, has been capturing folks’ attention, but not just because he’s Carolina blue! Rocky is a mountain bluebird, normally only found in the higher elevations of the Western United States. While they aren’t […]
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
