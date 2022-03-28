Fast-moving brush fire in North Carolina putting structures at risk, firefighters say

An unnamed North Carolina man is out of the woods after treatments for a snake bite from one of the world’s deadliest vipers. The Gaboon viper, one of the most venomous snakes on the planet, is usually found in the rainforests and savannas of sub-Saharan Africa. But this Tar Heel State man got bit months ago while caring for the snake. Fortunately, the man had expert help nearby to save him from death.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 20 DAYS AGO