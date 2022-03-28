ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Fast-moving brush fire in North Carolina putting structures at risk, firefighters say

WYFF4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. — A brush fire in North Carolina is moving...

www.wyff4.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in South Carolina, officials say

ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake was reported in South Carolina on Sunday at 2:27 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in Elgin, officials say. This is one of a series of earthquakes that have been reported in South Carolina recently.
ELGIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Outsider.com

North Carolina Man Survives Bite From One of the World’s Deadliest Snakes

An unnamed North Carolina man is out of the woods after treatments for a snake bite from one of the world’s deadliest vipers. The Gaboon viper, one of the most venomous snakes on the planet, is usually found in the rainforests and savannas of sub-Saharan Africa. But this Tar Heel State man got bit months ago while caring for the snake. Fortunately, the man had expert help nearby to save him from death.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Remains of missing North Carolina man found in woods

HIDDENITE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Human remains found decomposing in a wooded area Monday near a road in Alexander County belong to a 54-year-old Hiddenite man missing for almost a month, an autopsy revealed.   According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belonged to Kenneth Dale Walker, who was reported missing on […]
HIDDENITE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Firefighters
WYFF4.com

Current tornado warnings in South Carolina

PICKENS, S.C. — Watch live coverage above. Rutherford County: until 11:15 p.m. McDowell County: until 11: 15 p.m. Damage reported in the Six Mile area of Pickens County. More on that when we learn more. Watch live coverage above. Coverage/video from earlier warnings in Upstate below:
ENVIRONMENT
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

A wayward bluebird is causing a stir on the North Carolina coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Bird watchers on the North Carolina coast have gotten a special treat recently. “Rocky,” as he’s been dubbed, has been capturing folks’ attention, but not just because he’s Carolina blue! Rocky is a mountain bluebird, normally only found in the higher elevations of the Western United States. While they aren’t […]
ANIMALS
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy