Darlington County, SC

Man charged in murder of NC hemp farmer is released on bond

By Dennis Bright
 2 days ago

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man charged with murder in the death of a hemp farmer in Darlington County in March 2021 was released from jail on Saturday after a judge on Friday granted him a $60,000 surety bond.

Deangelo Marquell McFarland is accused of killing Christopher Benton McLeod, 29, of Carthage, North Carolina, who died after being shot in the abdomen near the Hartsville Regional Airport, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW.

Moore County man killed in SC shooting that involved drugs, officials say

According to the conditions of his bond issued by Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch, McFarland is not permitted to have any contact with a co-defendant or any potential witnesses in the case. He is also subject to GPS monitoring.

Burch previously told News13 that a backlog of cases is leading to more defendants being granted bond.

Joseph McLeod, Christopher’s father, said his son was killed after they came to South Carolina to sell hemp and “flowers.” Many people in the hemp industry refer to the actual plant with the bud as “flower.”

McFarland, who’s also charged with possession of a stolen gun and multiple drug-possession counts, was previously arrested in 2017 and charged with attempted murder in connection with another shooting.

