Pensacola, FL

Pensacola fire chief touts new training tool

By WUWF
wuwf.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePensacola-area residents are expected to get a break on their home fire insurance, thanks to a new tool at the city’s training facility for firefighters. “There’s a phrase that, ‘Good firefighters are made on the fire ground or on the emergency scenes.’ But really, what’s more, true is great firefighters are...

Pensacola, FL
