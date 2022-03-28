ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father of Florida ‘Free Fall’ victim learned of son’s death from horrific social media video

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — People from Florida to Missouri are mourning the loss of a 14-year-old who died after falling from the ‘Free Fall’ ride at an Orlando amusement park Thursday night.

Tyree Samson, 14, was visiting Orlando for spring break from his school in St. Louis, WESH reports.

Sampson’s father, Yarnell Sampson, told us this is all like a nightmare.

“I wish I was there to tell him I love him. That I’m sorry. For him to lose his life. So young, and I wish it was me,” Yarnell Sampson said. “I want to know what happened to my son. I want to know why my son is in a white bag, having to get shipped back home. He walked there. Why he can’t walk back? I want answers from everybody. Who all was involved in that?”

His son was a charismatic young man who was doing well in school and was a people person, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

Yarnell told WESH 2 he found out that his son had died when he saw the video of the fall spreading online.

“It felt like somebody hit me so hard in my stomach. I just lost, I lost, lost wind. And the pain behind it could never be taken away, and sorry’s not gonna take it back and no monies, no nothing in the world to replace the young man. And it’s just sad, a young man’s bright future was taken away from him over a ride, an amusement park,” Yarnell Sampson said.

