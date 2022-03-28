ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

FEMA funds can cover COVID funeral costs

By Corey Morris
 2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Grieving Pennsylvanians still can apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds to cover pandemic-related funeral expenses.

“The federal government made this assistance available through FEMA to help families overcome the financial impact of paying for a funeral after experiencing a devastating personal loss,” Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said. “We encourage any Pennsylvanian who lost a loved one to COVID-19 to explore whether they may be eligible for financial assistance. The program may help reimburse Pennsylvanians’ use of life insurance proceeds to cover funeral costs, though it will not provide reimbursement where funds specifically designated to pay for a funeral were used, according to FEMA material.”

To be eligible, the funeral expenses must have been incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, and the COVID-19-related death must have occurred in the United States and the death certificate must attribute the death to COVID-19, a FEMA news release said. The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, a non-citizen national, or a qualified alien. There is no requirement for the deceased person to have matched those same citizenship requirements.

Coronavirus: Daily average of 11 cases reported in Erie County last week

Assistance is limited to $9,000 per funeral or $35,500 per application.

FEMA has provided $2 billion for COVID-19-related funeral costs. The program has received 445,000 applications. In Pennsylvania, more than 16,000 applications were submitted as of January 2022, and FEMA had provided nearly $73 million in assistance, according to the news release.

“The mental, emotional and financial losses due to COVID-19 were devastating for many families,” said Randy Padfield, director of Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. “While no amount of financial assistance can ease the pain of a loved one’s loss, it can help ease the burden for those left behind.”

The funding covers costs for services including “transportation to identify the deceased individual, the transfer of remains, a burial plot or cremation niche, a marker or headstone, clergy or officiant services, the use of funeral home equipment or staff, and cremation or internment costs,” the news release said.

For information on how to apply, go online to the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance FEMA webpage .

First on CNN: FEMA will provide millions in flood assistance funds to 4 states affected by Hurricane Ida

The Biden administration is announcing a new $60 million federal grant initiative to help flood-prone homeowners in four states devastated by Hurricane Ida last summer. Starting on April 1, homeowners in Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be able to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to either rebuild or sell homes that have been flooded multiple times.
