Fornell returns and we’ll get some sort of backstory between him and Parker in NCIS Season 19, Episode 17. Don’t miss a beat of the new episode tonight. We know that Fornell and Parker know each other. When it came to letting Gibbs go, Parker made it clear that it was only due to the word of someone he trusted. That word was from Fornell, and we know that Fornell and Gibbs are good friends. The FBI is a small circle when you start to think about how people are connected.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO