After ESPN poached Joe Buck from Fox Sports to become the lead announcer for Monday Night Football, Fox got hard at work looking to find a suitable replacement. Buck had been in his role for 20 years, so finding someone to fill his void was no easy task. After deliberating a while, the network announced that Kevin Burkhardt would be stepping up and taking over as head NFL analyst for the network. After hearing the news of his replacement, Buck took to Twitter to share his excitement for his good friend Burkhardt and the opportunity he had earned.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO