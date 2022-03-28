ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Flu cases on the rise in Erie County

By Fontaine Glenn, Anna Ashcraft
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXUwA_0esIKCA300

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Flu cases are on the rise throughout the country and state as COVID-19 cases are declining.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) FluView Report shows flu activity is increasing across the country after declining from mid-December through January.

Flu cases rise in Erie as COVID cases decline

The typical flu season begins in October and ends around May. The CDC reports the current increase is unusual for the time of year.

According to county health officials, more than 100 cases of the flu has been reported in Erie County each week for the past five weeks.

So far this season, 47,309 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been reported statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH). Also this season, 49 confirmed influenza-associated deaths have been reported statewide. There have been no influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported this season.

Coronavirus: Daily average of 11 cases reported in Erie County last week

“We saw the last flu season in particular was less than two dozen cases reported, but everyone was wearing a mask at this point. We know masks will block the spread of respiratory viruses, so it makes sense now that the masks are off that we’re seeing additional flu cases,” said Char Berringer, director, Community Health Services, Erie County Department of Health.

An estimated five to 20 percent (600,000 to 2,400,000) of Pennsylvanians get the flu each year. According to the state DOH, from Oct. 3, 2021 to March 19, 2022, Erie County has had 853 confirmed cases of Influenza.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The CDC recommends to stay home when sick, cover you coughs and sneezes and to wash your hands often.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
YourErie
YourErie

6K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow YourErie and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NJ.com

Omicron subvariant BA.2: The new symptoms to look out for

A new subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 called BA.2 was discovered in the United States and several other countries earlier this year. BA.2 has been spreading more internationally but is not widespread in the U.S. despite it being a “variant of concern” and present in all 50 states.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

What Is the Heartland Virus, the Potentially Deadly Tick-Borne Illness Found in At Least 6 States?

A new study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publication, sheds a little bit more light on the Heartland virus, a rare and poorly understood tick-borne illness that can be severe and potentially deadly. A team of researchers from Emory University launched their study after a retroactive analysis of a 2005 death in Georgia determined that the cause of death was the Heartland virus. Their work shows that the virus is circulating in Georgia in the lone star tick—a type of tick common in Eastern and Southeastern U.S. states—but leaves many unanswered questions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Erie County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
County
Erie County, PA
Tri-City Herald

Two tourists have Legionnaires’ disease after staying in same Hawaii hotel, officials say

Two tourists have Legionnaires’ disease after staying in the same hotel on a trip to Hawaii, health officials said. Two people who stayed at The Grand Islander by Hilton in Waikiki have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia that usually isn’t passed from person to person, the Hawaii Department of Health said Wednesday, March 23.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Influenza#Flu Season#Wjet Wfxp#Covid#Community Health Services
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
CNBC

Bird flu cases surge in the U.S. What we know so far.

Federal health officials are closely watching a highly lethal type of bird flu that's devastated poultry farms along the East Coast and the Midwest in recent weeks. There are no signs the strain of avian influenza poses a danger to people yet, but experts are on the lookout for potential mutations of the virus that could make it more of a threat.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
YourErie

Coronavirus: 16 cases on average reported in Erie County last week

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 16 COVID-19 cases, out of 81 total cases, along with 4 new deaths for the week of March 14-20. Among the 4 reported deaths, 3 were unvaccinated. There are now 794 total deaths reported in the county since March 2020. (Dates […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Wyoming News

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

Covid hospitalizations among young children in the US increased five-fold from the peak of the Delta surge to the peak of Omicron but deaths remained minimal, CDC report finds

The number of U.S. children under the age of four who were hospitalized with COVID-19 was five times higher during the peak of the Omicron surge than it was at the peak of Delta, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report finds. The research, published Tuesday by the...
KIDS
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy