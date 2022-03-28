Woman charged in Hebron animal cruelty case appears in court

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) – The owner of an animal rescue in Hebron appeared in court today after being accused of keeping dozens of animals in deplorable conditions.

59-year-old Jo-Ann Connelly is facing three counts of animal cruelty and more charges are expected. She’s been on the state’s radar for years now, with people making complaints and allegations of neglect in the past.

Last week, investigators took action on the owner and operator of “CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue.” Connelly is a licensed animal importer and is facing three counts of cruelty to animals after investigators say they found more than 70 animals, including dogs, cats, goats, a bird, and a pony, living in deplorable and unsanitary conditions at her home in Hebron.

Through her work, Connelly has helped connect animals with new owners. A public defender, who represented Connelly for the hearing on Monday, shed light on what might have contributed to her becoming overwhelmed with the number of animals in her care.

Jo-Ann Connelly.

“While she didn’t exactly report specific mental health issues, it does sound like she’s going through personal issues, including a divorce, which was supposed to be finalized as well as some issues with a teenage daughter,” the public defender said.

The Department of Children and Families is one of the agencies involved in their investigation into the ongoing matter. As for the animals, advocates hope they get justice.

“This isn’t a simple case of hoarding. This is extreme neglect, cruelty,” said John Frascatore, Animal Advocate for Desmond’s Army.

CREDIT: CT State Police

“If something’s not working, you need to reach out. Connecticut needs to start following up on rescues, checking in, and making sure things are okay. This could have been avoided,” said Holly Fontaine, Animal Advocate for Desmond’s Army.

The judge ordered Connelly’s release with a written promise to appear. Connelly must also abide by conditions including not possessing or taking care of any animals, staying away from her home in Hebron, and cooperating with State Animal Control.

People who are fostering animals for Connelly can turn them into the State Animal Control.

Connelly will be back in court next month.

