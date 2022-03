Tyler Texas - Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond (M1Y) Shackelford. Disc Golf is a flying disc sport in which players throw a disc at a target; it is played using rules similar to golf. Most disc golf discs are made out of polypropylene plastic, otherwise known as polypropene, which is a thermoplastic polymer resin used in a wide variety of applications. Discs are also made using a variety of other plastic types that are heated and molded into individual discs.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO